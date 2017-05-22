  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo

 IPHONE NEWS - SALE

Printable version | Send to a friend

RPG sequel Demon's Rise 2: Lords of Chaos drops to its lowest price

Down to £2.99 / $2.99

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Demon's Rise 2 | Publisher: Wave Light Games
For: iPhone   Also on: iPad
 
Demon's Rise 2 iPhone, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
The dark fantasy RPG Demon's Rise 2 is currently on sale on iOS at its largest discount since launch, currently available for £2.99 / $2.99

In this RPG, you control a party of hellish forces -demons, necromancers, assassins, vampires, and more - against invading armies, using mercenaries, positioning, and special abilities to crush enemies that often outnumber your group.

Updates since launch have expanded the game with powerful new characters, from the poisonous Snakeman Rogue to the agile dual-wielding Blade Dancer.

You can purchase Demon's Rise 2: Lords of Chaos for iPad and iPhone.
 
Reviewer photo
Christian Valentin 22 May 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
White Label Casino Marketing
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
General
Start your way up the Texas Hold 'em ladder with the 888 Poker app
Developers Corner
General
A look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
Developers Corner
General
Nomad Games Steam and mobile sale delivers huge savings with up to 70% off Talisman products and more
Developers Corner
General
Get the most suitable game based on your hobby
Developers Corner
General
Fight for survival & power - play top movie & TV mobile games
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS