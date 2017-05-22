RPG sequel Demon's Rise 2: Lords of Chaos drops to its lowest price

The dark fantasy RPG Demon's Rise 2 is currently on sale on iOS at its largest discount since launch, currently available for £2.99 / $2.99.
In this RPG, you control a party of hellish forces -demons, necromancers, assassins, vampires, and more - against invading armies, using mercenaries, positioning, and special abilities to crush enemies that often outnumber your group.
Updates since launch have expanded the game with powerful new characters, from the poisonous Snakeman Rogue to the agile dual-wielding Blade Dancer.
You can purchase Demon's Rise 2: Lords of Chaos for iPad and iPhone.