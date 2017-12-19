Tower defence and 2048 puzzling collides in future-set zombie game Dead 2048

Whether it’s with a loved one, similarly insane friend, or next door neighbour’s cat, we’ve all been guilty of planning our survival for when (not if) the zombie apocalypse does occur. Cogoo’s Dead 2048 is the new strategic tower defence game that makes this vision a reality, tasking players to hold off waves and waves of the groaning undead from up high.
Free to download now for both iOS and Android, defending your town in Dead 2048 is all about building the highest towers possible. You’re required to start off small, before connecting blocks according to 2048 rule and raising them up as you go. The higher the towers, the easier it is to pick off the oncoming flesh-eaters, so it’ll pay to be as strategic as possible.
The in-game towers themselves each have different attributes, varying in range, damage, and likelihood of landing a critical. It’s up to you to decide the ideal positioning and layout in good time, especially if you’re hoping to survive. The more zombies you kill and towers you build, the more of both you’ll be able to collect. As you play and clear more and more missions, the basic attack speed and range increase so it becomes easier to build a Laboratory.
Whether played when you have just a few minutes to spare or during a dedicated play session, Dead 2048’s action all takes place within a portrait orientation – perfect to play in one hand. There’s also no internet connection needed while mounting your zombie defence, giving undead enthusiasts no excuse to refrain from Dead 2048’s core gameplay loop.
Dead 2048 is free to download now from the Google Play and App Store.