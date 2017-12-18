IPHONE NEWS - UPDATE Printable version | Send to a friend Brawl Stars' upcoming update brings us permanent Tickets, Game Room tweaks, a huge amount of Balance changes, and more There's a lot to get through here Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips Product: Brawl Stars | Publisher: Supercell For: iPhone Tweet Emily Sowden by



As announced earlier on the game's subreddit, December's update 2.0 is quite a big one. Though there's nothing seriously new about this one, there's a lot that's been balanced/changed from the UI to events and characters.



Since there's rather a lot to chew on I'll point out the major details and

Changes Tickets: Tickets are now permanent and can be used in any ticketed event. Added more stakes for ticketed events: 1,2,3,4,5,10,15,20 Tickets have been added to shop and can be purchased with gems. Tickets are only visible while an event is active.

Shop: Coin Booster has been removed from the game. Any remaining Coin Boosters can be used until they expire but can no longer be purchased or found in Brawl Boxes. Coin Doubler drop chance is doubled (replacing Booster drops)

Game Rooms: Brawl Boxes can be opened from Game Rooms When the game room owner leaves the room another player will be promoted to owner instead of disbanding the room

U I Changes: New health and ammo bar style Hit indicator added to Super button: When your Super is full the button will flash and play a sound when you land an attack Joystick size is now properly scaled to match the physical size of the device

Balance Events Star Player is now less likely to be awarded to a member on the losing team Star Player is now less likely to be awarded to players who lost many stars in Bounty or dropped a lot of gems Nita's Bear, Jessie's Turret and Pam's Healing Station all have a bit less health when these characters are bosses in Boss Fight Temple Ruins tweaked to make Barley-Dynamike-Mortis strategy less effective G.G. Corral tweaked to be more difficult for attackers

Brawlers

El Primo Health increased by 200 Star Power burn duration reduced from 5 to 4 seconds. Total damage increased from 400 to 600 over 4 seconds.

Bull Health increased by 200 Main attack damage increased from 400 to 440. Star Power now triggers at 50% health (up from 30%)

Bo Star Power vision increased from 5 to 6 tiles

Brock Star Power damage increased from 160 to 240 per second

Crow Crow's Super charges slightly more slowly (needs to hit with 6 daggers + poison instead of 5 + poison) Crow's poison duration from main attack and Super reduced from 5 to 4 seconds. Total damage remains the same.

Colt Increased reload time from 1.25s to 1.5s (reload time starts after all bullets are fired so the increase in total time is much less impactful than these numbers would suggest)

Mortis Star Power healing reduced from 1200 to 1000 per soul collected.

Nita Health increased by 200 Star Power healing effect increased from 180 to 200.

Pam Healing station heal effect reduced from 400 to 360 Fixed bug which allowed healing station to expire

Darryl Health increased by 200 Darryl's main attack shots are fired a bit closer together Star Power damage reduction increased from 70% to 80% damage reduced while using Super Super roll speed decreased slightly from 2800 to 2400

Poco New Star Power: Poco's main attack now also heals allies for 200 health per hit

Spike Star Power healing reduced from 600 to 500 health per second

Tara Star Power companion health increased from 1600 to 2000 Bug Fix: Star Power companion no longer scales with Showdown power-ups or when Tara is a boss in Boss Fight

Ricochet New Star Power effects (visual) Star Power damage reduced from 100 to 80

Remember how last week we said there'd be a big Brawl Stars update coming? Well, here it is in all of its detailed glory.As announced earlier on the game's subreddit, December's update 2.0 is quite a big one. Though there's nothing seriously new about this one, there's a lot that's been balanced/changed from the UI to events and characters.Since there's rather a lot to chew on I'll point out the major details and link you to the rest . Sound good? Great. What's this? Tweet Emily Sowden 18 December 2017 Follow @EtSowden Have your say! Related stories Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.