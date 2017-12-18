  • arrow
 IPHONE NEWS - UPDATE

Brawl Stars' upcoming update brings us permanent Tickets, Game Room tweaks, a huge amount of Balance changes, and more

There's a lot to get through here

Product: Brawl Stars | Publisher: Supercell
For: iPhone
 
Remember how last week we said there'd be a big Brawl Stars update coming? Well, here it is in all of its detailed glory.
 
As announced earlier on the game's subreddit, December's update 2.0 is quite a big one. Though there's nothing seriously new about this one, there's a lot that's been balanced/changed from the UI to events and characters. 

Since there's rather a lot to chew on I'll point out the major details and link you to the rest. Sound good? Great. 
Changes
  • Tickets:
    • Tickets are now permanent and can be used in any ticketed event.
    • Added more stakes for ticketed events: 1,2,3,4,5,10,15,20
    • Tickets have been added to shop and can be purchased with gems. Tickets are only visible while an event is active.
  • Shop:
    • Coin Booster has been removed from the game. Any remaining Coin Boosters can be used until they expire but can no longer be purchased or found in Brawl Boxes.
    • Coin Doubler drop chance is doubled (replacing Booster drops)
  • Game Rooms:
    • Brawl Boxes can be opened from Game Rooms
    • When the game room owner leaves the room another player will be promoted to owner instead of disbanding the room
  • UI Changes:
    • New health and ammo bar style
    • Hit indicator added to Super button: When your Super is full the button will flash and play a sound when you land an attack
    • Joystick size is now properly scaled to match the physical size of the device
Balance
  • Events
    • Star Player is now less likely to be awarded to a member on the losing team
    • Star Player is now less likely to be awarded to players who lost many stars in Bounty or dropped a lot of gems
    • Nita's Bear, Jessie's Turret and Pam's Healing Station all have a bit less health when these characters are bosses in Boss Fight
    • Temple Ruins tweaked to make Barley-Dynamike-Mortis strategy less effective
    • G.G. Corral tweaked to be more difficult for attackers
  • Brawlers
  • El Primo
    • Health increased by 200
    • Star Power burn duration reduced from 5 to 4 seconds. Total damage increased from 400 to 600 over 4 seconds.
  • Bull
    • Health increased by 200
    • Main attack damage increased from 400 to 440.
    • Star Power now triggers at 50% health (up from 30%)
  • Bo
    • Star Power vision increased from 5 to 6 tiles
  • Brock
    • Star Power damage increased from 160 to 240 per second
  • Crow
    • Crow's Super charges slightly more slowly (needs to hit with 6 daggers + poison instead of 5 + poison)
    • Crow's poison duration from main attack and Super reduced from 5 to 4 seconds. Total damage remains the same.
  • Colt
    • Increased reload time from 1.25s to 1.5s (reload time starts after all bullets are fired so the increase in total time is much less impactful than these numbers would suggest)
  • Mortis
    • Star Power healing reduced from 1200 to 1000 per soul collected.
  • Nita
    • Health increased by 200
    • Star Power healing effect increased from 180 to 200.
  • Pam
    • Healing station heal effect reduced from 400 to 360
    • Fixed bug which allowed healing station to expire
  • Darryl
    • Health increased by 200
    • Darryl's main attack shots are fired a bit closer together
    • Star Power damage reduction increased from 70% to 80% damage reduced while using Super
    • Super roll speed decreased slightly from 2800 to 2400
  • Poco
    • New Star Power: Poco's main attack now also heals allies for 200 health per hit
  • Spike
    • Star Power healing reduced from 600 to 500 health per second
  • Tara
    • Star Power companion health increased from 1600 to 2000
    • Bug Fix: Star Power companion no longer scales with Showdown power-ups or when Tara is a boss in Boss Fight
  • Ricochet
    • New Star Power effects (visual)
    • Star Power damage reduced from 100 to 80
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 18 December 2017
