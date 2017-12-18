Brawl Stars' upcoming update brings us permanent Tickets, Game Room tweaks, a huge amount of Balance changes, and more

As announced earlier on the game's subreddit, December's update 2.0 is quite a big one. Though there's nothing seriously new about this one, there's a lot that's been balanced/changed from the UI to events and characters.
Since there's rather a lot to chew on I'll point out the major details and link you to the rest. Sound good? Great.
Changes
- Tickets:
- Tickets are now permanent and can be used in any ticketed event.
- Added more stakes for ticketed events: 1,2,3,4,5,10,15,20
- Tickets have been added to shop and can be purchased with gems. Tickets are only visible while an event is active.
- Shop:
- Coin Booster has been removed from the game. Any remaining Coin Boosters can be used until they expire but can no longer be purchased or found in Brawl Boxes.
- Coin Doubler drop chance is doubled (replacing Booster drops)
- Game Rooms:
- Brawl Boxes can be opened from Game Rooms
- When the game room owner leaves the room another player will be promoted to owner instead of disbanding the room
- UI Changes:
- New health and ammo bar style
- Hit indicator added to Super button: When your Super is full the button will flash and play a sound when you land an attack
- Joystick size is now properly scaled to match the physical size of the device
Balance
- Events
- Star Player is now less likely to be awarded to a member on the losing team
- Star Player is now less likely to be awarded to players who lost many stars in Bounty or dropped a lot of gems
- Nita's Bear, Jessie's Turret and Pam's Healing Station all have a bit less health when these characters are bosses in Boss Fight
- Temple Ruins tweaked to make Barley-Dynamike-Mortis strategy less effective
- G.G. Corral tweaked to be more difficult for attackers
- Brawlers
- El Primo
- Health increased by 200
- Star Power burn duration reduced from 5 to 4 seconds. Total damage increased from 400 to 600 over 4 seconds.
- Bull
- Health increased by 200
- Main attack damage increased from 400 to 440.
- Star Power now triggers at 50% health (up from 30%)
- Bo
- Star Power vision increased from 5 to 6 tiles
- Brock
- Star Power damage increased from 160 to 240 per second
- Crow
- Crow's Super charges slightly more slowly (needs to hit with 6 daggers + poison instead of 5 + poison)
- Crow's poison duration from main attack and Super reduced from 5 to 4 seconds. Total damage remains the same.
- Colt
- Increased reload time from 1.25s to 1.5s (reload time starts after all bullets are fired so the increase in total time is much less impactful than these numbers would suggest)
- Mortis
- Star Power healing reduced from 1200 to 1000 per soul collected.
- Nita
- Health increased by 200
- Star Power healing effect increased from 180 to 200.
- Pam
- Healing station heal effect reduced from 400 to 360
- Fixed bug which allowed healing station to expire
- Darryl
- Health increased by 200
- Darryl's main attack shots are fired a bit closer together
- Star Power damage reduction increased from 70% to 80% damage reduced while using Super
- Super roll speed decreased slightly from 2800 to 2400
- Poco
- New Star Power: Poco's main attack now also heals allies for 200 health per hit
- Spike
- Star Power healing reduced from 600 to 500 health per second
- Tara
- Star Power companion health increased from 1600 to 2000
- Bug Fix: Star Power companion no longer scales with Showdown power-ups or when Tara is a boss in Boss Fight
- Ricochet
- New Star Power effects (visual)
- Star Power damage reduced from 100 to 80