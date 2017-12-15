Brawl Stars' upcoming balance changes focus on Crow, Tickets, Coin Boosters, and more

This isn't the complete list of changes, but it is a little sneak peek (as they say on their Reddit post) into what we can expect. The three major points to take note of are:
- "Crow is getting a nerf! (Along with many more balance changes)
- Tickets will become permanent and will no longer expire after an event (this will begin after the update drops next week)
- Coin Boosters are being removed from the Shop. You’ll still be able to keep your current Coin Boosters until they expire. Additionally Coin Doublers will drop twice as often in Brawl Boxes (basically taking the spots of the Coin Boosters)."
In the comments people are also calling out for the elimination of the 10 Token drops. In response to this, however, Supercell has explained that: "The 10 Token drop is certainly less valuable than 1 Elixir, however now there's a much greater chance of being able to get Pins, Medals, Badges, Crests, and Star Powers which provide a much higher value."
You can read the full post here.