IPHONE Top List
The 25 best console and PC conversions on iPhone and iPad
|
25 essential games to have in your iOS collection
Updated September 26, 2017: New entries added
Originality is never to be sniffed at in the world of mobile gaming, but we do love a good port.
We should emphasise the 'good' part here - there are plenty of decent PC and console games that simply have no place on mobile.
Get those touchscreen controls right, and tweak the visuals for a compact screen, and you may just end up with a bone fide classic. Take these 25 expert conversions, for example.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIST »
CREATE YOUR OWN TOP LIST
#1 FTL: Faster Than Light
An easy-breezy port from PC to tablet, this. Its retro art and rich, sandbox nature makes it a favourite in plenty of people's book, and the controls and ease of use between PC and mobile makes porting look a cinch.
#2 Hearthstone
Hearthstone is one of the greatest card battlers of all time, and one of the best examples of free to play, too. And it's all coated in that delicious Blizzard polish. Lovely.
#3 Football Manager Touch 2017
Football Manager Touch 2017 offers a like-for like experience with the equivalent PC mode, but with refined touch controls. It's a dauntingly deep management sim that's unrivalled on mobile.
#4 Papers, Please
Papers, Please puts you in the shoes of a border control agent in a fictional communist state called Arstotzka. You have to study passports, read entry rules, and make sure no troublemakers get in. It sounds dull, but the human stories and branching narrative mean it's one of the most engrossing games on mobile. Get it played.
#5 Knights of the Old Republic
Knights of the Old Republic is one of the finest RPGs ever made. It lets you inhabit the cloak of a flippin' Jedi Knight, for goodness sake. But what's most remarkable is that it works so well on iOS.
#6 Plants vs Zombies
Arguably one of the greatest mobile titles of all time, Plants vs Zombies is amazingly silly. I don't think I'll ever tire of a zombie getting decapitated by a flying cabbage. If you haven't played it already (where have you been for the past million years?!), fix that right now.
#7 XCOM: Enemy Within
The new XCOM titles are well good. There's strategy and tactics and guns and aliens and spaceships and oh my god they're so good I'm gonna go play them right now - and so should you!
#8 Darkest Dungeon
Go dungeon crawling through a deliciously grim and overwrought Lovecraftian universe in Darkest Dungeon. It's a thoroughly miserable experience in the best possible way.
#9 Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Mario's arrival on iOS might make you hopeful of seeing Mario Kart on the App Store one of these days. We say don't bother pining - Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed is just as good, and it plays pretty much as well on iOS as it does on console.
#10 World of Goo
Product: World of GooFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, SteamDeveloper: 2D BoyGenres: Casual, Puzzle
Originally launched on PC and Wii back in the year that the App Store first launched, World of Goo remains a truly great example of an iOS conversion done right. Building tottering towers of living blobs just works on a touchscreen device.
#11 VVVVVV
Product: VVVVVVFormats: Android, iPhone, iPad, 3DS, PS Vita, SteamDeveloper: DistractionwareGenres: Adventure, Conversion, Platform
Starting life on PC and Mac before making its way to 3DS, VVVVVV's arrival on iOS prompted concerns that its tricky gravity-switching platform-puzzler gameplay wouldn't translate. Miraculously, it does - virtual controls and all.
#12 Severed
Coming to iOS just three months after its PS Vita debut, Severed finds itself perfectly at home on mobile. The surreal story and Myst-like first-person adventuring remains, but it actually feels like an improvement when experienced on an Apple device.
#13 Kingdom: New Lands
Kingdom: New Lands might have started life as a PC game, but it really feels like it belongs on mobile. Run left and right, slowly building up your beautiful pixel-art kingdom.
#14 This War of Mine
If you haven't played this game yet, it's a must. Emotive. Unforgiving. Truly heart breaking and frustrating. Its port from PC to mobile has been a breeze and plays just as naturally on the iPad.
#15 Death Road to Canada
A dungeon crawler with a modern, zombie-filled twist, Death Road to Canada has you making your way across a ravage America with a motley crew of personalities.
#16 Pavilion: Touch Edition
A deeply beautiful platforming puzzler, Pavilion's direct environmental interaction means that it works particularly well with a touch-driven interface.
#17 Invisible, Inc.
Turn-based strategy meets stealth in this slick sci-fi crime caper. Invisible Inc's tense procedurally generated missions and stylish isometric visuals really sing on mobile.
#18 OXENFREE
Product: OXENFREEFormats: iPhone, iPadPublisher: Genres: Adventure
A mystery adventure with an artsy aesthetic and a spooky narrative, it's great being able to play Oxenfree somewhere other than your desk.
#19 Banner Saga 2
Just like the first, game, Banner Saga 2 melds tight turn-based battles with gripping choose-your-own-adventure decision making and a gripping Nordic folklore universe. Amazingly, it hasn't suffered one jot from the shift to mobile.
#20 Monkey Island 2: Sp. Edition
Monkey Island 2 was always one of the best point and click adventures around. It still is, but now it's had a beautiful (and respectful) graphical overhaul and a new touch-friendly control system.
#21 SteamWorld Heist
SteamWorld Heist was always a more intuitive take on squad-based battling, thanks to its side-on perspective and light-hearted steampunk presentation. Its move to mobile was written in the stars.
#22 The World Ends with You: Solo Remix
This love letter to the Tokyo district of Shibuya is a gleeful mash-up of genres and ideas. It's a JRPG, but not as you know it, with a swipe-based combat system that translates well from the DS original.
#23 Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes
There's a case to be made that the iOS version of Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes is the best - and it's seen a lot of platforms. There's something about its ingenious match-three puzzler-cum-RPG gameplay and sharp 2D graphics that just feel at home on a mobile device.
#24 Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions
If you weren't holding it in your hands you wouldn't be able to tell it was a tablet game. Geometry Wars 3 is a fast-paced arcade shooter in which you've got a real vendetta against shapes. Even with so many things to concentrate on the game is just as easy to use (though it ain't easy to play, don't get me wrong).
#25 ROME: Total War
ROME: Total War is a contender for the finest PC real time strategy game ever, so to find it here on iPad and in such fine form is quite a thing. Waging ancient war doesn't get any more involved than this.
