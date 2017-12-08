  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
iPhone header logo
| TRACK THIS GAME

AshWorld review - A rough, chaotic open world game


For: iPhone   Also on: Android, iPad, Steam

It's all a bit Mel Gibson

Product: Ashworld | Publisher: OrangePixel | Format: iPhone | Genre: Action, Arcade | Players: 1 | Version: Europe
 
There aren't many open world games on mobile, for obvious reasons. Wandering around a large environment doesn't particularly tally with short sharp bursts of play.

Seemingly inspired by the brutal Mad Max universe, AshWorld seeks to give us a post-apocalyptic open world opus for our mobiles.

If only the core elements of gameplay had been nailed down a little tighter, it might have pulled it off

Open to new ideas

AshWorld is actually a mash-up of various game types. There's the overworld map navigation, in which your grumpy loner stalks from one hellish 'shelter' to the next.

This is a hostile desert environment roamed by psychotic ravagers during the day and zombie skeletons by night. Combat is heavily automated, from button-mashing fisticuffs to auto-aiming firearms (with very limited bullets).



It's best to grab yourself a car if you're travelling far. Zipping around AshWorld's map in a vehicle is good fun, with weighty handling and beat-up cars that are perpetually on the brink of running out of fuel or blowing up.

All in all it reminds me a little of the original GTA - at least until you enter a building. Here, the action reverts to a more traditional OrangePixel action platformer.

As well as shops, these are the game's procedurally generated dungeons, which you can raid and loot to your heart's content.

Reduced to ashes

Part of the trouble with AshWorld is that these disparate elements don't seem to stitch together particularly well. I was constantly thinking about which virtual button I needed to press - and then not getting the desired response - while the menus are both clunky and lacking in sufficient detail.

The controls are fiddly and unreliable, and I had particular difficulty playing the game on my iPhone X. After tinkering with the size and positioning of the buttons for a while I eventually gave up and took up the game on my iPad. It helped, but only a little.



Everything just feels too manic and haphazard within the game world, too. You're constantly rammed into by goons and forced to fight for your life with scant ammunition. It becomes wearisome pretty quickly.

The game also has a day/night cycle, a rudimentary crafting system, and a requirement to constantly eat and rest. But these states come around far too quickly, giving the game a gratingly stop-start rhythm. You never really feel like you're properly getting your teeth into the game.

Closed for maintenance

I've been quite critical of AshWorld up to this point, but that's because there's so much potential here. There are individual elements that can be admired in isolation, from the driving to the randomised layouts and the sheer variety of items and weapons.

But it just doesn't hang together as a cohesive whole. There are too many rough edges, glitches, difficulty spikes, control malfunctions and vague directions (I got stuck without a clue what to do on one of the earliest missions).

I wouldn't be surprised if version 2 or 3 of AshWorld turned out to be a very good game indeed. But right now this open world feels like it needs to be closed for essential maintenance works.
 
AshWorld review - A rough, chaotic open world game
Reviewer photo
Jon Mundy | 8 December 2017
An ambitious open world action game that frustrates and obfuscates with its disparate parts and rough edges
 
Have Your Say
POPULAR REVIEWS
RECENT COMMENTS
General
Pennsylvania is the next State in the US to regulate online Casino
General
The Gamification of Life
General
How Mobile has Affected Online Bingo Games
General
White Label Casino Marketing
General
888casino's latest slot games
Developers Corner
General
What can we expect next from the biggest mobile games?
Developers Corner
Launch
Take the fuss out of multiplayer with sharp new Bridge game Funbridge
Developers Corner
General
How to Optimise Your Casino Playing Experience
Individual
Launch
Puzzler Burglars, Inc. released on iOS devices
Developers Corner
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
General
Betting online using smartbets.com and the SmartBets app
Launch
iOS platformer Yuri is a cross between Limbo and Where the Wild Things Are
Developers Corner
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS