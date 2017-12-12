You can now pre-order apps and games on the App Store

So, here's an interesting tidbit for you this fine Tuesday morning. The App Store now lets you pre-order apps, and it's rather interesting.
According to Apple's partner post yesterday, the App Store's now releasing the app page ahead of time so that consumers can put their cash in early and hopefully be aware of it sooner. It'll also show the release date, which is pretty great.
Those who pre-order an app will be notified once the it goes live, though they'll be charged before download takes place. A bit like Amazon's pre-order scheme, should the devs change their price before the release date consumers will be charged the lowest price - either the price on pre-order or the price on release.
You can already see it in effect with the above screenshot of INSIDE's upcoming release, revealed earlier today.