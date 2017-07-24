Age of Solitaire mixes city-building and Solitaire and it's launching on iOS tomorrow, July 25th

Age of Solitaire is a city-building card game which takes two popular mobile game genres and mashes them together a bit. Granted, there's not a whole lot of information about the game outside of the trailer, but we get the gist.
From the trailer alone it looks like the more card rows you complete, the more your city will be built. With options to shuffle, grab a hint, watch an advert to get an extra card, and undo your last move, there may be a little more to it.
According to the developer on their forum page, AoS will follow the traditional Klondike Solitaire rules, but let's hope there's something else hiding beneath that classic exoskeleton. I guess we'll have to wait and see.
Age of Solitaire launches tomorrow, July 25th, on iOS free to play. Though there'll be ads in-game, you can remove them with a no-ads IAP.