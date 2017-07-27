Warhammer Quest 2 shows off dungeons, baddies, and combat in its first official trailer

We've not heard much about Warhammer Quest 2 since May, but Perchang's whet our appetite today by releasing the game's very first trailer.Warhammer Quest 2 is a turn-based dungeon crawler which requires cunning and serious strategy as you face a fair number of creepy bad guys. This top-down game is getting you guys more excited by the day, and we can't blame you for it.The minute-long trailer doesn't have a ton of action in it, but it does show off the various dungeons, the different attack/weapon types (including a little magic action and special moves), and what big, bad guys you can expect to find in the deep, dark pits.At the very end we don't get a release date, sorry to say, but we know the game'll be arriving this autumn on iOS. Are you guys excited for it?