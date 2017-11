Moody isometric puzzler Starman: Tale of Light lands on the App Store

Revealed last month, the isometric puzzle game Starman is now available on iPad and iPhone, bringing a moody muted aesthetic and clever puzzles to your devices.On a quest to revive life to the shadowy forest, your journey takes you from one mysterious environment to another, from quiet dams to distant docks. Each one is a gorgeous place in its greyscale hues, with details like flickering neon and reflections in water pools adding to the atmosphere.