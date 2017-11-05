Moody isometric puzzler Starman: Tale of Light lands on the App Store

Revealed last month, the isometric puzzle game Starman is now available on iPad and iPhone, bringing a moody muted aesthetic and clever puzzles to your devices.
On a quest to revive life to the shadowy forest, your journey takes you from one mysterious environment to another, from quiet dams to distant docks. Each one is a gorgeous place in its greyscale hues, with details like flickering neon and reflections in water pools adding to the atmosphere.
Your main means of interaction is through pressure plates and energy cubes, grabbing and moving different cubes between special tiles. Switches and valves activate electricity or operate machinery, giving these industrial puzzle boxes a tactile element as you experiment.
Starman's sedate pace hides increasingly lengthy and clever challenges, using its simple mechanics and interesting machines in various ways and often requiring you to think in out-of-the-box ways to solve.
Starman: Tale of Light can be purchased for £3.99 / $3.99 on the App Store.