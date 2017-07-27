IPAD FEATURE App Army Assemble: Rome: Total War - Alexander - The greatest expansion yet? Sorry Product: ROME: Total War - Alexander | Publisher: Feral Interactive | Format: iPad iPad Tweet Glen Fox by Image gallery >>



To join, simply follow this Rome: Total War - Alexander is the latest expansion for one of mobile's finest strategy games.It's set 100 years before the main campaign and previous expansion, Barbarian Invasion . You take charge of Alexander's armies, and battle to unify the Greek city states before taking on the Persian empire in Central Asia. All in a day's work.But is it fun to play? Well, that's exactly what we asked the App Army - and here's what they had to say.I'm pretty glad I got the 256 GB iPad Pro now due to the 4.1 GB install size. Size issues aside, the game looks great on the 10.5" screen but I can imagine the bigger Pro would be beneficial.I've not played an RTS since Command and Conquer but this is one I can see myself getting addicted to.I'm a beginner and was initially overwhelmed though - I'd have preferred a more hands-on tutorial. But after getting to grips with it I'm looking forward to getting spending more time with it.Really enjoying this game. It's a pretty complete port of the desktop version, and looks and plays great on my 10.5" Pro. The controls are about as good as they can be using a touch screen.There were a few times I’d select a unit and send them on their way, but then when I moved the view, I'd accidentally send the unit somewhere else. It's a bit frustrating.It sure is a good looking game. The animation is smooth and can cope with hundreds of troops all moving and fighting at the same time.It plays pretty much the same as the base game, but gives you a new map to explore and the armies of Alexander to rule. It's nice to have a fresh perspective.The touch controls are generally more responsive than the original, and the navigation is smoother. The strategic battles are as good as ever.Be careful if you have an iPad Mini though, as text can be difficult to read. This is definitely one best played on the biggest iPad possible.It's more of the same, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. I had difficulty with the touch controls in the previous games, but they seem better here and that's a big plus.I played it on an iPad Mini and had the same text issues, but it was readable.This is a great game and I love to get my strategy fix on the go!The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.To join, simply follow this link to the page on Facebook and request access. We'll get you in right away! What's this? Tweet Glen Fox 27 July 2017 Have your say! Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.