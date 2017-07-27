  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
 IPAD FEATURE

App Army Assemble: Rome: Total War - Alexander - The greatest expansion yet?

Sorry
Product: ROME: Total War - Alexander | Publisher: Feral Interactive | Format: iPad
 
ROME: Total War - Alexander iPad, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
Rome: Total War - Alexander is the latest expansion for one of mobile's finest strategy games.

It's set 100 years before the main campaign and previous expansion, Barbarian Invasion. You take charge of Alexander's armies, and battle to unify the Greek city states before taking on the Persian empire in Central Asia. All in a day's work.

But is it fun to play? Well, that's exactly what we asked the App Army - and here's what they had to say.



Chris Nelson

I'm pretty glad I got the 256 GB iPad Pro now due to the 4.1 GB install size. Size issues aside, the game looks great on the 10.5" screen but I can imagine the bigger Pro would be beneficial.

I've not played an RTS since Command and Conquer but this is one I can see myself getting addicted to.

I'm a beginner and was initially overwhelmed though - I'd have preferred a more hands-on tutorial. But after getting to grips with it I'm looking forward to getting spending more time with it.



Chanandler

Really enjoying this game. It's a pretty complete port of the desktop version, and looks and plays great on my 10.5" Pro. The controls are about as good as they can be using a touch screen.

There were a few times I’d select a unit and send them on their way, but then when I moved the view, I'd accidentally send the unit somewhere else. It's a bit frustrating.

It sure is a good looking game. The animation is smooth and can cope with hundreds of troops all moving and fighting at the same time.



Olivier Boesch

It plays pretty much the same as the base game, but gives you a new map to explore and the armies of Alexander to rule. It's nice to have a fresh perspective.

The touch controls are generally more responsive than the original, and the navigation is smoother. The strategic battles are as good as ever.

Be careful if you have an iPad Mini though, as text can be difficult to read. This is definitely one best played on the biggest iPad possible.



Andy Nahm

It's more of the same, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. I had difficulty with the touch controls in the previous games, but they seem better here and that's a big plus.

I played it on an iPad Mini and had the same text issues, but it was readable.

This is a great game and I love to get my strategy fix on the go!



What's the App Army?

The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.

We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.

To join, simply follow this link to the page on Facebook and request access. We'll get you in right away!
 
Reviewer photo
Glen Fox 27 July 2017
Have your say!  
POPULAR FEATURES
RECENT COMMENTS
General
Start your way up the Texas Hold 'em ladder with the 888 Poker app
Developers Corner
General
Nomad Games Steam and mobile sale delivers huge savings with up to 70% off Talisman products and more
Developers Corner
Launch
A must see game for minesweeper and minimalist puzzle game fans
Developers Corner
Launch
Tears of the Machine: creating immersive story telling on a mobile device
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
General
Want to Create an App? Think Twice!
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
The Lost Treasure Island
Project One Games
Company News
Four games that need to make their way onto smartphones
Developers Corner
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
Dream: Hidden Adventure: a beautiful hidden objects game for iPad
Renatus
Launch
Doctor Strange Pinball Table Coming in December 2013
Zen Studios
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS