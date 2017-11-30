  • arrow
Nintendo Switch

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS

Wield the elements in fast-paced magical combat when Wizard of Legend releases on Switch in 2018

No staffs required

Product: Wizard of Legend
For: Switch
 
Wizard of Legend wants you to forget your image of elderly wizard with staff; this frenetic mystical action game is bringing rapid-fire magic wielding to Switch and other consoles early next year.

Forget being the weak magic user healing and providing support from the back ranks. In Wizard of Legend, you're a walking weapon, able to equip multiple spells and unleash them in flowing combos. Choosing from a pool of over a hundred spells and modifiers, your warrior can control fire, ice, wind, earth, and more; from raining down ice shards and placing barriers of flame, to placing magical turrets and crushing entire groups with stone firsts, combat is fast and hectic.



Your journey pits your spell-based abilities against the Chaos Trials, randomized gauntlets to test your skills, either alone or in local co-op with a friend. Bosses, new unlocks, and more dangerous challenges await those who survive. And if cooperation isn't your style, you can fight your friends in arena battles.

Wizard of Legend is expected to release in early 2018; you can learn more about the game on its site and download an early PC demo here.
 
Christian Valentin 30 November 2017
