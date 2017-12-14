  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

VS. Super Mario Bros is headed to the Switch on December 22nd

In Japan at the very least

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: VS Super Mario Bros | Publisher: Nintendo
For: Switch
 
Yep, you read that right. Japan should be feeling properly nostalgic this Christmas as VS. Super Mario Bros arrives on the Nintendo Switch. 



VS. Super Mario Bros is the arcade version of Super Mario Bros (1985) in which you'll take up arms as either Mario or Luigi and a pal will take up the latter. I know, that was totally not obvious, right?

Not long after Mario Bros arrived on the Switch's Arcade Archives, this second entry is but one of many more to come. Of course, there's no sign of Ninty's ever-awaited virtual console as of yet, but we this is an okay solution for now right?...Right?

VS. Super Mario Bros arrives on the Japanese Switch eShop on December 22nd for 823 yen. Though you can pick the title up anyway thanks to the Switch's open region, it's highly likely the game will launch simultaneously worldwide as well .

Source: Twitter
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 14 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!