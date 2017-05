Party game Use Your Words is coming soon to Nintendo Switch

Use Your Words is a party game in the vein of The Jackbox, as in a game that lets you use your phones as controllers and that focuses on jokes and wordplay.In Use Your Words, you need to fill the blanks in sentences in the funniest ways possible, a game that will do well then with the portability of the Nintendo Switch just like The Jackbox. It's supposedly coming soon and we'll let you know when it lands.