  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

Greek mythology aRPG Titan Quest is getting a Nintendo Switch port

May the power of Zeus guide you

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Titan Quest | Publisher: DotEmu
For: Switch   Also on: Android, iPhone, Mobile, iPad
 
12 years after its initial release, the popular RPG Titan Quest is coming to Nintendo Switch, bringing mythological beasts and tons of loot to consoles.

As revealed by THQ, the console edition will be Titan Quest adapted with UI and controls suited for gamepads and improved textures.



Titan Quest takes the endless loot and nuanced character building popularized by Diablo, and gives the action a Greek Mythological sheen, pitting your ancient warrior against gorgons and minotaurs and cyclops. 28 classes, myriad skills, and hundreds of armor and items lets you construct your character in any number of styles, from axe-wielding brute to agile spellcaster, from Druid and Sorcerer to Juggernaut and Assassin.

Titan Quest is be releasing on PS4 and Xbox in March 2018; the Switch port has no release date yet. 
 
Reviewer photo
Christian Valentin 14 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS