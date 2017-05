Tiny Metal is an Advance Wars-like TBS coming to Switch this October

Subscribe to AppSpy on

If you were wondering when Nintendo was planning to revive its critically acclaimed series Advance Wars we still don't have a clue but we do know of one title coming to Nintendo Switch that looks a lot like an hommage to the series.Tiny Metal uses the same grid-like mechanic and turn based strategy that you'd expect in a neat little indie game. It features 13 units, a story mode and more and is planned for release this October.We'll let you know when we hear more.