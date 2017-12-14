  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

The time-looping mystery game The Sexy Brutale's upcoming Switch patch should fix performance issues

Well, we can hope...
Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: The Sexy Brutale | Publisher: 
For: Switch
 
If any of you partook in Tequila Works' fantastic murder mystery over the weekend, you might have found that its Switch port was... less than fantastic. 
The Sexy Brutale is a real head-scratcher where you have to stop guests at the casino mansion from being murdered by its staff. To do this, you can turn back the clock by 12 hours and re-live the same day time and time again. 

In our review we gave it a Bronze Award, saying "The Sexy Brutale is an utterly brilliant murder-mystery game thwarted by its dreadful frame rates and loading time." Clearly we weren't the only ones to suffer from this god-awful experience as the notice (above) was posted out on Twitter recently

At leas this issue's getting addressed promptly, rather than letting it stew for a few weeks longer because of the busy Christmas period. Hopefully they can fix its terrible performance as it is a fun and challenging game at its roots.

Have any of you guys given the game a go on the Switch yet? Let us know in the comments below. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 14 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!