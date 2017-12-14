The time-looping mystery game The Sexy Brutale's upcoming Switch patch should fix performance issues

The Sexy Brutale is a real head-scratcher where you have to stop guests at the casino mansion from being murdered by its staff. To do this, you can turn back the clock by 12 hours and re-live the same day time and time again.
Sexy Brutale fans,— TheSexyBrutale (@SexyBrutale) December 13, 2017
We wanted to let you know that we are working on a patch for the Switch version. The patch is to improve performance and resolution on handheld and TV mode, to solve some freezing issues, and to fix some text strings. We hope it can be ready next week!
In our review we gave it a Bronze Award, saying "The Sexy Brutale is an utterly brilliant murder-mystery game thwarted by its dreadful frame rates and loading time." Clearly we weren't the only ones to suffer from this god-awful experience as the notice (above) was posted out on Twitter recently.
At leas this issue's getting addressed promptly, rather than letting it stew for a few weeks longer because of the busy Christmas period. Hopefully they can fix its terrible performance as it is a fun and challenging game at its roots.
Have any of you guys given the game a go on the Switch yet? Let us know in the comments below.