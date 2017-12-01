The darkly brilliant murder mystery The Sexy Brutale arrives on Nintendo Switch next week

The Sexy Brutale is a murder mystery game which takes place in a never-ending masked ball. After the guests start dying quite horribly at the Sexy Brutale casino mansion, you've got a second chance at redemption once midnight strikes and the clocks turn back.
The Sexy Brutale.
Nintendo Switch.
If you do nothing, the guests will die in the exact awful ways they met their makers previously. But, if you're clever, spy on potential suspects, and try to pick up on each guests' secrets, you might be able to stop the grisly murders before they take place.
The Sexy Brutale arrives on Nintendo Switch on December 7th, and the time couldn't come soon enough. Let us know if you guys are excited or have played the game before in the comments below.