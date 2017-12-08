  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - NEW RELEASE

Printable version | Send to a friend

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC Pack 2 is available right now

Well, I know what my weekend's going to involve...
For: Switch
 
There were plenty of things I was expecting to wake up to this morning, like cat vomit and unwashed dishes, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's second DLC wasn't one of them. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

The first part, Master Trials, released way back in late June and we thought it was definitely something worth investing in. All in all, this first part offered up plenty in terms of gear and modes, but lacked in story. Enter: The Champions' Ballad

The Champions' Ballad kicks off as Link faces a new challenges by yet another unseen voice - the Divine Beast Tamer's Trial. Grab the One-Hit Obliterator and clear out monster encampments, find new shrines, take on a huge dungeon, and more. 

Now that we've got the details of the second pack, there's a lot more than we'd initially thought. Aside from discovering more of the Champions' stories, there are also nine hidden items to find, ancient horse gear to obtain, you can help Kass to complete an unfinished song left behind by his mentor, and unlock a motorcycle after completing everything to make Link look twice as bad-ass. 

The Champions' Ballad is available on the Nintendo Switch and the Wii U right now. *Bear in mind* you'll need to have freed the four Divine Beasts before you can take part in this installment. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 8 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!