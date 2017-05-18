[Update] Frenetic rhythm game Thumper out now on Nintendo Switch with HD Rumble support

Update on May 18th at 14:00: Thumper has just been released on Nintendo Switch for £20. The game runs at 1080p60fps docked and 720p60fps on Handheld. Get it now from the eShop!
In Thumper, the music comes from the sound that the metallic beetle makes when it clashes against the railing. Your job is to control that beetle and to jump, float and avoid any incoming hazard. With each new level, you'll have to memorize some new gameplay elements that will further add to the experience.
And boy, does it get quite fast. The game's tag of "rhythm violence" isn't thrown away. While we don't have any news on the Vita version, it seems that the Nintendo Switch will get Thumper this spring with HD Rumble support. Hitting the railings should feel more realistic than ever now.
We'll let you know when a precise date is announced.
[Source]