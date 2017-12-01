  • arrow
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

Tricky 2D platformer Super Meat Boy should be launching on Nintendo Switch in December

You should really meat more people

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Super Meat Boy | Developer: Team Meat | Genre: Hardcore, Platform
For: Switch   Also on: Android, iPhone, 3DS, PS Vita
 
With all of the excitement surrounding the release of Super Meat Boy Forever, let's just bring it all back to basics and get hyped for the fact Super Meat Boy is slated to launch in December.



Reddit user popcar2 posted up Team Meat's recent email newsletter where the team chats about how the past few months have been for them, how SMBF is being received, and so on.  

Where things get VERY interesting for Switch-users is at the bottom of the letter. It says, "In other news, Super Meat Boy is hopefully going to be releasing on Switch in December. The game itself has been done for quite some time but we're making something pretty special for the Switch version!"

Though they haven't given us any details on it at the moment, this special new detail will apparently offer up a "pretty enticing reason for Switch owners to get the game again if they already own it on other systems." 

Speculations in the comments range from getting a physical release/amiibo to the slightly less likely meatball-flavoured Switch cartridge. I guess we'll find out later this month. 

What do you think? Are you tempted to buy the game again? Let us know in the comments below. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 1 December 2017
