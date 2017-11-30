Nintendo's about to release Super Mario Cereal in the US

Earlier today, Nintendo of America Tweeted out that that Super Mario Cereal is on its way to American store shelves in December and people have been going wild for the news.
We can cerealously confirm that Kellogg’s Super Mario Cereal will be hitting store shelves on Dec. 11th!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 30, 2017
https://t.co/bYlPaVjvFcpic.twitter.com/cbqCLeUulg
According to the product's blog post, aside from the collectible SMO box art, each cereal box functions as an amiibo accessory 'making breakfast a more playful experience'. This amiibo feature will apparently let you collect gold coins or a heart in the game.
The cereal will be limited edition and available from December 11th across the US. It'll consist of wheaty stars, and colourful power-up marshmallows to give you a burst of berry flavour in each bite.
Truthfully, I'm kind-of sad they didn't name it Super Mario Odycereal.