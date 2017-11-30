  • arrow
Nintendo Switch

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS

Nintendo's about to release Super Mario Cereal in the US

Silly Rabbids, Tricks are for... oh...
Product: Super Mario Odyssey | Publisher: Nintendo
For: Switch
 
No, no, you read that right. The UK may have lost the ultra-sugary Ricicles but the US is about to gain a Super Mario cereal. Don't worry though, we've not transported back to the 80s... I think. 
Earlier today, Nintendo of America Tweeted out that that Super Mario Cereal is on its way to American store shelves in December and people have been going wild for the news. 

According to the product's blog post, aside from the collectible SMO box art, each cereal box functions as an amiibo accessory 'making breakfast a more playful experience'. This amiibo feature will apparently let you collect gold coins or a heart in the game. 

The cereal will be limited edition and available from December 11th across the US. It'll consist of wheaty stars, and colourful power-up marshmallows to give you a burst of berry flavour in each bite. 

Truthfully, I'm kind-of sad they didn't name it Super Mario Odycereal.
 
Emily Sowden 30 November 2017
