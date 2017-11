Stardew Valley's latest Switch patch shortens save times, banishes the audio crackle, and more

Support for video recording

Fixing the morning music loop

Fixing the game crashing when an empty journal is opened up

Including vibration in handheld mode

Fixing the inability to select particular items in the menu

Fixing the Wizard's slay monster quests (no more hilarious screenshots)

If you've been cracking on with Stardew Valley for a while now you'll know about the bugs that still need fixing. Today's patch takes care of a fair few of them - hurrah!It's been just under a couple of months since Stardew's release, and the game is still popular as ever. Though highly rated across the board, there were several complaints including the awful audio crackle, the game crashing when you go to sleep, and a decrease in save times.As well as these three major points, a huge roster has been listed. These include: