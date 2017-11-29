Stardew Valley's latest Switch patch shortens save times, banishes the audio crackle, and more

It's been just under a couple of months since Stardew's release, and the game is still popular as ever. Though highly rated across the board, there were several complaints including the awful audio crackle, the game crashing when you go to sleep, and a decrease in save times.
As well as these three major points, a huge roster has been listed. These include:
- Support for video recording
- Fixing the morning music loop
- Fixing the game crashing when an empty journal is opened up
- Including vibration in handheld mode
- Fixing the inability to select particular items in the menu
- Fixing the Wizard's slay monster quests (no more hilarious screenshots)