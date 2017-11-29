  • arrow
 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPDATE

Stardew Valley's latest Switch patch shortens save times, banishes the audio crackle, and more

Snap, crackle, and pop NO MORE

Product: Stardew Valley | Publisher: Nintendo
For: Switch
 
If you've been cracking on with Stardew Valley for a while now you'll know about the bugs that still need fixing. Today's patch takes care of a fair few of them - hurrah!



It's been just under a couple of months since Stardew's release, and the game is still popular as ever. Though highly rated across the board, there were several complaints including the awful audio crackle, the game crashing when you go to sleep, and a decrease in save times. 

As well as these three major points, a huge roster has been listed. These include:
  • Support for video recording
  • Fixing the morning music loop
  • Fixing the game crashing when an empty journal is opened up
  • Including vibration in handheld mode
  • Fixing the inability to select particular items in the menu
  • Fixing the Wizard's slay monster quests (no more hilarious screenshots)
Read the full changelog right here
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 29 November 2017
