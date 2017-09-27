  • arrow
Stardew Valley finally gets approved on the Nintendo Switch

It's happening

Stardew Valley
For: Switch
 
What a day. What a lovely day this is to get another step closer to Stardew Valley's release after Nintendo's given it the okay. 
Originally announced in the Nindies Showcase earlier this year, it's been one of the most anticipated indie titles coming to the platform so far. Thankfully Finn Brice of Chucklefish Studios has been keeping excited fans up to date with the game's progress, and that's something I hope we'll see more of. 

Announced on Twitter last night, Brice confirmed that the game had been approved by Ninty and that the team just needed to decide on an appropriate release date. Understandably the comments and a mix of dancing gamers, excited gamers, crying-with-excitement gamers, and those calling for it to be released this week. 

Though we're not sure what the release date will be or whether it'll be coming next month, we'll keep you updated as always.
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 27 September 2017
