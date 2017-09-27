Stardew Valley finally gets approved on the Nintendo Switch

Originally announced in the Nindies Showcase earlier this year, it's been one of the most anticipated indie titles coming to the platform so far. Thankfully Finn Brice of Chucklefish Studios has been keeping excited fans up to date with the game's progress, and that's something I hope we'll see more of.
Stardew Valley Switch Update, we've been approved. Working on finalising a release date with all parties involved. Will continue to inform!— Tiy (@Tiyuri) September 26, 2017
Announced on Twitter last night, Brice confirmed that the game had been approved by Ninty and that the team just needed to decide on an appropriate release date. Understandably the comments and a mix of dancing gamers, excited gamers, crying-with-excitement gamers, and those calling for it to be released this week.
Though we're not sure what the release date will be or whether it'll be coming next month, we'll keep you updated as always.