Get your first taste of Splatoon 2's Single Player with this new trailer



It also follows on the game's new lore, where pop singers Callie and Marie had a fallout and are now fighting against each other:



It was also revealed that Nintendo will release new Joycon and Pro Controller themed accessories as well as a new bundle with Splatoon 2:







Continuing on the brilliant campaign from Splatoon 1, taking its multiplayer concept to a platformer/puzzler, Splatoon 2 is set to be more of the same but with new tools and gimmicks.