Sonic Forces lets you mix and match your own Sonic character with its third gameplay style



SEGA is changing things up with its upcoming Sonic Forces as you'll be able to create your own character in certain levels. Choosing from a Wolf, a Rabbit, a Cat and more, you'll mix and match your own Sonic character and customise it with unique abilities to go through the level your way.



Subscribe to AppSpy on



Sonic Forces also has some standard 3D levels and some 2D ones. It's due to release on Nintendo Switch at the end of this year.



Source

SEGA is changing things up with its upcoming Sonic Forces as you'll be able to create your own character in certain levels. Choosing from a Wolf, a Rabbit, a Cat and more, you'll mix and match your own Sonic character and customise it with unique abilities to go through the level your way.Sonic Forces also has some standard 3D levels and some 2D ones. It's due to release on Nintendo Switch at the end of this year.

SEGA is always trying to add some new type of gameplay in each 3D iteration. It's usually the most hated part of those games as it tries to shoe-horn some kind of action side to Sonic with little to no success.