Gothic pixel art and gory gameplay abound in Slain!, heading to Nintendo Switch next week

Slain will be bringing plenty of heavy metal gothic action and gory deaths to the Switch when it releases on December 7th.
As awakened warrior Bathoryn, you wield massive blade and powerful magic in your quest to vanquish a spreading evil. In gameplay inspired by Shadow of The Beast and Ghosts 'n Goblins, you leap and slash through bloody gauntlets. facing hordes of monsters and traps.
Survive the hellish landscapes intact, and you'll enter each stages tower, braving the platforming challenges within and the bosses waiting at the end of the levels.
From the grotesque creatures to the mist-swept moors and dismembered limbs of your hero when he's caught in a trap, Slain's action is portrayed through detailed and vibrant pixel art.
Slain! will be available on the eShop next Thursday.