Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

Shin Megami Tensei V is headed to the West on Nintendo Switch

Final confirmation

Product: Shin Megami Tensei V | Publisher: Atlus
For: Switch
 
Back in October we saw that Shin Megami Tensei V was on the way with potential exclusivity. While we may not have a more detailed trailer, we do now have English text on it which is a grand sign for the West. 

Though the Switch region-free listing means you'd be able to get the game even if it launched in Asia alone, it's still nice to know there's an English version (and no doubt other languages) on the way. 

Set in present day Tokyo, at least we can now get a grasp of the story with the few drips of text. "All the fountains of the great deep broke up and the windows of heaven were opened. In this lightless age of corruption we long for the dawn of a new messiah."

Ooo, shivers. There's still no word on the its release date or any further details, but it's nice to know that at least we can enjoy the game too.
 
Emily Sowden 29 November 2017
