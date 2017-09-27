| TRACK THIS GAME Rayman Legends Definitive Edition review - How does it play on the Nintendo Switch?

We already know that Rayman Legends is an excellent game. It currently holds around a 90% score on Metacritic across all platforms.



So we're not going to bore you with a recap of how amazing it is. Instead, we're going to focus on what really matters this time around: how it plays on Nintendo Switch.



What's Rayman Legends and what's new?



Before we do so though, a quick recap. Rayman Legends is the latest platforming adventure featuring our favourite limbless hero, Rayman.



It picks up right where the series reboot Origins left off, providing a ton more super fun levels, once again in the gorgeous UbiArt Framework.



You'll run, leap, punch, and glide like a helicopter across painterly 2.5D platforming levels. It's fast, it's furious, and it's utterly beautiful.



It's also absolutely bonkers, as the levels are themed on anything and everything from food to ancient mythology.



And now it's available on Nintendo Switch in a package dubbed the Definitive Edition. This adds wireless local multiplayer, an update for Kung Foot, and some of the touch screen controls previously seen in the Wii U version.







Is it any good on Switch?



Whether docked or undocked, It runs and plays without a hitch on Switch. We didn't experience any hiccups or splutters at any point, and the loading times were at a minimum.



This is also by far the best it's looked on a handheld system so far. To be fair, that's largely down to the Switch's sharper screen when compared to the Vita and Wii U gamepad, but it's still worth a mention.



It also lends itself very well to handheld play, as not only can you throw yourself into a level in seconds, they're generally over within a matter of minutes. I found myself squeezing in a level or so while travelling or waiting for the kettle to boil.



Any disappointments?



If there's any disappointment to be had, it's from the 'extra' content. It feels like a massive stretch from Ubisoft to declare this a Definitive Edition.



Kung Foot now has a tournament mode. Fine, but I'm sceptical about how much play it will get when it's competing with the likes of







Then you've got the new ability to do local multiplayer between devices, allowing you to play with up to three friends. That is a cool addition, though one you'd totally expect.



Can't touch this?



The biggest disappointment is the touch implementation, which feels totally cack-handed. When docked, I wasn't surprised that the game provided button prompts for Murphy, rather than touch controls because, well, there isn't any.



But I was surprised when I received the same button prompts while in handheld mode, and couldn't find any settings to tweak. Instead, the Wii U Murphy sections are relegated to their own area of the game.



That means you'll have to complete all Murphy sections twice if you want to complete the game 100%. It feels like a lazy solution on Ubisoft's part.



There's also no way for a player to take charge of Murphy in multiplayer, which borders on criminal when you remember that the Wii U allowed that all the way back in 2013. Once again, Ubisoft either missed the boat entirely or couldn't be bothered to get on it.







So is this the Definitive Edition or what?



Ultimately, Rayman Legends looks and plays terrific on Switch no matter how you choose to play it. It's the best it's ever been on handheld, and provides a few additional local multiplayer options.



But I'd hesitate to call it the Definitive Edition, as Ubisoft hasn't really added anything to the experience aside from what you'd expect to see anyway. In fact, the touch implementation remains superior on Wii U.



It's just Rayman Legends on Switch really. That's great if you haven't played it or are happy to replay it all over again - I know I've thoroughly enjoyed my second run at it.



But if you already own it on another platform and aren't fussed about bringing it on the go with you, I wouldn't bother. It's not the definitive version Ubisoft has claimed.

