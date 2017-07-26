Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition hits the Nintendo Switch on September 12th

I'm sure some of you have been waiting eagerly for Rayman's Switch debut. Well, yesterday Ubisoft announced that Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition will be arriving in September.If you've not had a chance to play the game on any platform yet, Rayman Legends follows Rayman and his friends as they discover a tent filled with strange paintings. Now there's nothing to do but run, jump, and fight your way through different worlds as you try to discover the secrets behind each artwork...and save the world, of course.The rather colourful announcement trailer shows off the Switch's multiplayer capabilities and its portability again as a father and son take a break from surfing to play some Rayman on the beach. The visuals certainly look just as stunning as always, and it's going to be a joy to be able to take this version of the game on the go.Though it offers up four-person multiplayer, Definitive Edition has an exclusive wireless local multiplayer experience in Kung Foot mode. You can also make use of its undocked touchscreen capabilities to cut ropes, beat up bad guys, and more.Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition arrives on the Nintendo Switch September 12th.