Owlboy coming to Nintendo Switch

The number of indie games coming to Nintendo Switch is increasing at a great rate and the quality doesn't seem to drop. The latest? Owlboy, an utterly charming Zelda-like adventure that took nine years to make and that was still worth the wait.This incredible journey comes to life with an incredible pixely art style that should be amazing to look at on both your TV and in portable mode. It received rave reviews on PC and it's incredible to see it coming to Nintendo Switch.