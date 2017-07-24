  • arrow
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

Test friendships and get cooking as Overcooked: Special Edition arrives on Nintendo Switch this Thursday

Feel the burn...actually, don't

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Overcooked: Special Edition | Publisher: Team17
For: Switch
 
I don't know if you've played Overcooked yet, but it is an utter hoot. Back in March we learnt that Overcooked: Special Edition was headed to the Nintendo Switch and now we've finally got a release date. 

Overcooked is a hilarious 2-4 player game in which you and your team choose your characters and attempt to strategise your way through a chaotic dinner service. That may not sound too crazy, but when the floors move, conveyor belts steal your ingredients, and you've got soup, and burgers, and fish and chips, and more to make it's a little challenging. 

What makes the Switch version even more intriguing is that it'll have 44 campaign levels, nine versus levels, 22 chefs to play as, a huge range of kitchens to navigate, and you get to play with the HD Rumble. As previously mentioned by Nintendo, the HD Rumble feature lets you feel like you're chopping onions and you'll feel the soup sloshing around in the pot. 

Overcooked: Special Edition will be available to download from the Switch eShop this Thursday, July 27th, for £15.99/$19.99.
 
Emily Sowden 24 July 2017
