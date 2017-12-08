  • arrow
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

The tense and terrifying Outlast series is sprinting on Nintendo Switch in early 2018

Run for your life

The atmospheric Outlast games will be bringing their brand of horror to a new system next year, as the developers revealed that Switch versions are in the work.



While the Outlast games are different in setting and story, both games and the respective DLC revolve around gruesome imagery and frantic desperate flight when your attempts to hide from the game's horrors go awry.

The first game puts the players in the shoes and beyond the night vision camera of a journalist seeking answers in Mount Massive Asylum, and instead finds supernatural happenings, insane psychopaths, and copious gore. 

Outlast 2 moves from asylum to backwoods, as you search for your missing wife among the cult town of Temple Gate. Monstrous horrors and disturbing sights await in the fields, farms, and small town locales.

Both games are expected to release on Switch in the early months of 2018.

Reviewer photo
Christian Valentin 8 December 2017
