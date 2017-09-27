Gold Award-winning OXENFREE releases on Nintendo Switch October 6th

I never doubted that OXENFREE would make it to the Switch, but that doesn't mean we're any less excited to see that it's on the way.
OXENFREE is a brilliant, point-and-click adventure game with a spooky and deep underlying narrative. Playing as Alex, she, her new step-brother Jonah, and her friends head to an old, military island for their annual overnight party. Unfortunately for them, things are about to take a bit of a sinister turn.
Every conversation, interaction, and action you make could change the fate of you and your friends. Race to discover the cause of the strange goings-on, and hopefully walk away with your lives once the sun comes up.
So far OXENFREE has only popped up on the American Switch eShop for $19.99, but it'll likely arrive in Europe at the same time.