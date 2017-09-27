  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

Gold Award-winning OXENFREE releases on Nintendo Switch October 6th

In America, at least

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: OXENFREE | Publisher:  | Genre: Adventure
For: Switch   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
I never doubted that OXENFREE would make it to the Switch, but that doesn't mean we're any less excited to see that it's on the way. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

OXENFREE is a brilliant, point-and-click adventure game with a spooky and deep underlying narrative. Playing as Alex, she, her new step-brother Jonah, and her friends head to an old, military island for their annual overnight party. Unfortunately for them, things are about to take a bit of a sinister turn. 

Every conversation, interaction, and action you make could change the fate of you and your friends. Race to discover the cause of the strange goings-on, and hopefully walk away with your lives once the sun comes up.

So far OXENFREE has only popped up on the American Switch eShop for $19.99, but it'll likely arrive in Europe at the same time.
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 27 September 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!