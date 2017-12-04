Bandai Namco could announce five titles for the Nintendo Switch next week

Last week, the reputable gaming journalist Marcus Sellars Tweeted out that Bandai Namco will be hosting an event on December 15th to announce five previously unannounced games. Whilst this doesn't appear to be strictly Switch-only, Nintendo should apparently have a pretty big presence on the day. This has so far been unconfirmed, but I for one hope that it's right on the money.
Bandai Namco will be hosting an event on December the 15th. 5 unannounced games will be shown off during the event. Nintendo will have a big presence at the event.— Marcus Sellars (@Marcus_Sellars) November 28, 2017
Various news sites and blogs also noted that Liam Robertson's apparent take on the rumour via his Patreon-exclusive podcast claimed that the five titles may include Dark Souls and Xeonosaga HD collections. Having contacted him directly, however, this whole interpretation is a misunderstanding and is NOT what was said in the least.
Whether this event will happen or not remains to be seen. Either way, if Bandai Namco takes to the stage on the 15th what games are you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments below.