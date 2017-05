Subscribe to AppSpy on

Nine Parchments fits nicely again since it's a cooperative game that features both online and offline coop for up to four players in some old-school beat-them-all action.It's looks sort of like Magicka but in a simpler, straight-up arcade way. You'll have access to a wide variety of spells and be able to level-up your characters in different specializations. It's all based on Trine's gorgeous universe and it's coming later this year to Nintendo Switch.