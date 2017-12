Satirical stealth action Never Stop Sneakin' creeps on Nintendo Switch next week





Subscribe to AppSpy on Never Stop Sneaking' will be available for $14.99 when it releasing on Nintendo Switch on December 14th.

Dean Dodrill's Metal Gear Solid-inspired game Never Stop Sneakin' is coming sooner than you might have expected; launching next Thursday on the eShop.Never Stop Sneakin' presents itself of a humorous pastiche of Metal Gear's isometric stealth tactics and over-the-top military operations, as you attempt to save the president from a time-traveling villain. Except here, when sneaking fails, you can break out the heavy weaponry and sword to attack, and dodge bullet hell danger from enemies and bosses.