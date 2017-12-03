The three-game Mutant Mudds collection releases on Nintendo Switch on December 14th

Revealed in October, the Mutant Mudds collection is bringing its brand of charm and plane-switching platforming to Switch, on Thursday December 14th.
The announcement tweet revealed that the collection will cost £10.99 / $14.99, and will be available to preorder on the 7th.
The collection includes Mutant Mudds Deluxe, Mutant Mudds Super Challenge, and Mudd Blocks; Deluxe and Super Challenge both feature the series' signature platforming mechanics, as you leap between foreground and background to evade enemies and dodge traps. Mudd Blocks uses the game's characters, enemies, and hazards as blocks in a matching puzzle game, against the computer or a friend.
You'll be able to purchase the Mutant Mudds collection on the 14th; we'll keep you updated when it releases on the eShop.