  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

The three-game Mutant Mudds collection releases on Nintendo Switch on December 14th

Triple challenge

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Mutant Mudds | Developer: Renegade Kid | Publisher: Renegade Kid | Genre: Platform
For: Switch   Also on: iPhone, iPad, 3DS
 
Revealed in October, the Mutant Mudds collection is bringing its brand of charm and plane-switching platforming to Switch, on Thursday December 14th.

The announcement tweet revealed that the collection will cost £10.99 / $14.99, and will be available to preorder on the 7th.

Subscribe to AppSpy on


The collection includes Mutant Mudds Deluxe, Mutant Mudds Super Challenge, and Mudd Blocks; Deluxe and Super Challenge both feature the series' signature platforming mechanics, as you leap between foreground and background to evade enemies and dodge traps. Mudd Blocks uses the game's characters, enemies, and hazards as blocks in a matching puzzle game, against the computer or a friend.

You'll be able to purchase the Mutant Mudds collection on the 14th; we'll keep you updated when it releases on the eShop.
 
Reviewer photo
Christian Valentin 3 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!