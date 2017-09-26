Gold Award-winning Morphite has been submitted again for the Nintendo Switch

If you've missed our previous articles on it, Morphite is a space-exploration game along the same vein as No Man's Sky. In it, you'll play as Myrah Kale and join her on a space-wide adventure, exploring planets, battling hostile lifeforms, and discovering the reason behind Myrah's connection with a substance called 'Morphite'.
Earlier today Crescent Moon Tweeted out that they'd not only submitted Morphite for review, but also that Blowfish Studios has added motion controls to the game, and that will be interesting to experience.
Let's hope the game gets the go-ahead this time around, but all we can do is sit and wait to hear the verdict. We'll be sure to keep you posted.