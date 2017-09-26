  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

Gold Award-winning Morphite has been submitted again for the Nintendo Switch

C'mon Ninty

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Morphite | Publisher: Crescent Moon Games
For: Switch   Also on: Android, iPhone, iPad
 
It's time to keep your fingers crossed, Switch-users, as Morphite is back in Ninendo's lap for review again. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

If you've missed our previous articles on it, Morphite is a space-exploration game along the same vein as No Man's Sky. In it, you'll play as Myrah Kale and join her on a space-wide adventure, exploring planets, battling hostile lifeforms, and discovering the reason behind Myrah's connection with a substance called 'Morphite'. 

Earlier today Crescent Moon Tweeted out that they'd not only submitted Morphite for review, but also that Blowfish Studios has added motion controls to the game, and that will be interesting to experience. 

Let's hope the game gets the go-ahead this time around, but all we can do is sit and wait to hear the verdict. We'll be sure to keep you posted. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 26 September 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!