Mega Man 11, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2, and Mega Man X 1-8 are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

Product: Mega Man 11 | Publisher: Capcom
For: Switch
 
Yesterday, Mega Man's official Twitter announced that Mega Man 11 is on its way, and it'll be coming to Switch alongside the other major consoles. 
30 years after the first game landed on the NES, Capcom took to Twitch yesterday to stream a 30th anniversary event. During the chatter and games, there were numerous special messages from Capcom Producer, Kazuhiro Tsuchiya, where he announced that all eight Mega Man X titles would be coming to the latest platforms, including the Switch. 

The all-new Mega Man 11 was also given a quick moment in the spotlight with the promise of more information coming in summer 2018. From what we can see so far there's an obvious graphical and audio upgrade. The game sits at 2.5D with hand-painted backgrounds and as noted by the game's art direction and character designer, Yuji Ishihara, Mega Man's weapons no longer just change colour but appearance too. 

We'll have to wait for more information but jeez Louise, 2018 is going to be a Mega Man-licious year for Switch owners. 
 
Emily Sowden 5 December 2017
