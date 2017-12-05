Mega Man 11, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2, and Mega Man X 1-8 are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2018

30 years after the first game landed on the NES, Capcom took to Twitch yesterday to stream a 30th anniversary event. During the chatter and games, there were numerous special messages from Capcom Producer, Kazuhiro Tsuchiya, where he announced that all eight Mega Man X titles would be coming to the latest platforms, including the Switch.
Get equipped with Mega Man 11, coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in Late 2018! Watch the #MegaMan30 livestream at— Mega Man (@MegaMan) December 4, 2017
https://t.co/qn8POJ2KIj! pic.twitter.com/wpz3x4rybj
The all-new Mega Man 11 was also given a quick moment in the spotlight with the promise of more information coming in summer 2018. From what we can see so far there's an obvious graphical and audio upgrade. The game sits at 2.5D with hand-painted backgrounds and as noted by the game's art direction and character designer, Yuji Ishihara, Mega Man's weapons no longer just change colour but appearance too.
We'll have to wait for more information but jeez Louise, 2018 is going to be a Mega Man-licious year for Switch owners.