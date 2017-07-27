The magical isometric puzzler Lumo is headed to the Nintendo Switch

July 27, 2017After a cheeky screenshot showing off the game running on the Switch, people are understandably excited - myself included. If you've got no idea what I'm on about, Lumo is a 3D isometric puzzler which has already come out on Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and PS Vita.
As I've said before, I was fortunate enough to try the game out a couple of years back at EGX and it was an absolute joy to play. In fact, it brings back an area of gaming people aren't too aware they're missing, and on a portable platform like the Switch (without the issue surrounding its Vita version), it'll undoubtedly be one to add to the collection.
There's no time frame and no expectations or estimations as of yet, but we'll keep you updated once we know more.
