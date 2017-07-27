  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

The magical isometric puzzler Lumo is headed to the Nintendo Switch

A match made in heaven

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Lumo | Publisher: Rising Star Games Limited
For: Switch
 
Twitter's been a magical place for news today it seems, and especially since Gareth Noyce essentially just teased Lumo's Nintendo Switch debut. 
After a cheeky screenshot showing off the game running on the Switch, people are understandably excited - myself included. If you've got no idea what I'm on about, Lumo is a 3D isometric puzzler which has already come out on Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and PS Vita. 

As I've said before, I was fortunate enough to try the game out a couple of years back at EGX and it was an absolute joy to play. In fact, it brings back an area of gaming people aren't too aware they're missing, and on a portable platform like the Switch (without the issue surrounding its Vita version), it'll undoubtedly be one to add to the collection. 

There's no time frame and no expectations or estimations as of yet, but we'll keep you updated once we know more. 

Source: Twitter
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 27 July 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!