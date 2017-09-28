  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

The legacy-building Kingdom: New Lands is having a bit of trouble on the Nintendo Switch

But it's getting fixed

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Kingdom: New Lands | Genre: Adventure, Strategy
For: Switch   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
I'm sure you know that Kingdom: New Lands is a grand experience which we loved when we tried it out on iOS, but its Switch version is having a few problems it seems. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Over the past week, Reddit-users have been discussing some problematic bugs and severe frame rate drops which make the game near-impossible to play in the later islands. It seems that the problems arise after the third island, when more enemies start spawning.

Having contacted Raw Fury, however, it looks like there's a patch in the works. One of the team members took to Reddit earlier to fill us in. 

"Why this released in this state? Well, I'll be candid; we should have tested it more. It's the same build we've used for all platforms and we we're fools for assuming since it works well on X it'll work fine on Y."

Gordon then goes on to say, "-we're working on a patch for the game and Nintendo has given us a priority for their compatibility testing. Our goal is to get it to them by Friday, but it could slip a day or two if we find more critical issues."

So fear not, Kingdom-players, the team are working hard and a patch for the game shouldn't be too far away. 

Source 1/Source 2
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 28 September 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!