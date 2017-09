The legacy-building Kingdom: New Lands is having a bit of trouble on the Nintendo Switch

I'm sure you know that Kingdom: New Lands is a grand experience which we loved when we tried it out on iOS, but its Switch version is having a few problems it seems.Over the past week, Reddit-users have been discussing some problematic bugs and severe frame rate drops which make the game near-impossible to play in the later islands. It seems that the problems arise after the third island, when more enemies start spawning.Having contacted Raw Fury, however, it looks like there's a patch in the works. One of the team members took to Reddit earlier to fill us in."Why this released in this state? Well, I'll be candid; we should have tested it more. It's the same build we've used for all platforms and we we're fools for assuming since it works well on X it'll work fine on Y."Gordon then goes on to say, "-we're working on a patch for the game and Nintendo has given us a priority for their compatibility testing. Our goal is to get it to them by Friday, but it could slip a day or two if we find more critical issues."So fear not, Kingdom-players, the team are working hard and a patch for the game shouldn't be too far away.