The legacy-building Kingdom: New Lands is having a bit of trouble on the Nintendo Switch

I'm sure you know that Kingdom: New Lands is a grand experience which we loved when we tried it out on iOS, but its Switch version is having a few problems it seems.
Over the past week, Reddit-users have been discussing some problematic bugs and severe frame rate drops which make the game near-impossible to play in the later islands. It seems that the problems arise after the third island, when more enemies start spawning.
Having contacted Raw Fury, however, it looks like there's a patch in the works. One of the team members took to Reddit earlier to fill us in.
"Why this released in this state? Well, I'll be candid; we should have tested it more. It's the same build we've used for all platforms and we we're fools for assuming since it works well on X it'll work fine on Y."
Gordon then goes on to say, "-we're working on a patch for the game and Nintendo has given us a priority for their compatibility testing. Our goal is to get it to them by Friday, but it could slip a day or two if we find more critical issues."
So fear not, Kingdom-players, the team are working hard and a patch for the game shouldn't be too far away.
Source 1/Source 2