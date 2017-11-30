Stylish bullet hell boss rush brawler Furi is coming to Nintendo Switch next year

Furi is bringing fast frenetic blade and bullet action from Steam to Switch, as revealed in a new trailer today.Set in a weird and stylized world of cyberpunk warriors, magic realms, and ruined landscapes, Furi sees your blade and gun-wielding prisoner escaping and seeking vengeance on a slew of powerful foes. Much like the classic Shadow of the Colossus, there are no other enemies here, only you and a string of relentless multi-stage boss fights, with a calming stroll between environments in between.You'll need that moment to relax, because Furi's battles are lighting-fast text of skill and reflexes, as you slice and dodge through intricate bullet patterns, parry blows and deliver precisely timed combos, and use risky charged attacks to defeat bosses faster for higher scores.Furi is expected to release in early 2018.