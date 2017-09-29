  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

FIFA 18 doesn't let you play with friends online on the Nintendo Switch

...why?

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: FIFA 18 | Publisher: Electronic Arts
For: Switch
 
To start the weekend right, FIFA 18 has kicked off on the Switch. While that may set a bunch of people up for some intense footy matches, it looks like there's one major issue in particular with the game. 



As reported by Eurogamer, and touched on by Reddit-users, while FIFA 18 does have online play you can't match with your friends. The online experience on the Switch has been a little lacking, even in such cooperative games as Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 (which still experiences awful connection issues), and I don't think playing with strangers is going to cut it in this case. 

After all, a wide variety of gamers, myself included, play most of their multiplayers online with friends in different areas. It's one of the most magical and brilliant aspects of online gaming. Take that away, from FIFA especially, and you're left with a rather hollow and lonely experience when your friends can't just pop 'round for a cuppa and a game. 

What do our FIFA fans out there think? Is a lack on online match-making enough to deter you from picking the game up, or are you not too bothered? Let us know in the comments below.
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 29 September 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!