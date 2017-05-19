Disgaea 5 gets a new trailer and a demo on Nintendo Switch ahead of its launch next week

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Disgaea 5 is not your average RPG. It features some crazy weapons like a tower of characters that you swing around to hit ennemies and even a cheat shop built into the game. It's also a deep RPG with complex systems that lets you play in many different ways in order to win the game's tactical battles.Thankfully, this one is also independent and can be played without any prior knowledge of the series. If you want to check what Disgaea is all about, head over to the eShop and you can download the playable demo right now ahead of the game's launch on May 26th in Europe.