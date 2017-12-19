NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - NEW RELEASE Printable version | Send to a friend The multiplayer dungeon crawler Crawl just arrived on Nintendo Switch and its launch trailer is amazing This is low-key what my inner monologue sounds like Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips Product: Crawl For: Switch Tweet Emily Sowden by



If you're a fan of dungeon crawlers but wish you could take your friends along for the ride, Crawl lets you do just that in perfect, pixelated form. I mean, they won't exactly be fighting alongside you, but what's a little bit of healthy competition between pals, right?



You'll fight through randomly generated dungeons filled with all sorts of tricky traps and beasts, and this is where your friends come into play. It's up to them to kill you so they can take your place and earn their shot to crawl. The person that gains the most XP gets the chance to take you all on as the dungeon's great, hulking boss.



Or, you can just play by yourself against AI. That works too. Just check out the trailer above for a taste of what the game's likely to throw at you.



