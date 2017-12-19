  • arrow
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - NEW RELEASE

The multiplayer dungeon crawler Crawl just arrived on Nintendo Switch and its launch trailer is amazing

This is low-key what my inner monologue sounds like

Product: Crawl
For: Switch
 
As I'm sure you know, the festive season is the perfect time to make use of your multiplayer games and maybe invest in some new ones. Crawl just popped out on the Switch eShop, but I'd highly suggest taking in the trailer before doing anything else. 

If you're a fan of dungeon crawlers but wish you could take your friends along for the ride, Crawl lets you do just that in perfect, pixelated form. I mean, they won't exactly be fighting alongside you, but what's a little bit of healthy competition between pals, right?

You'll fight through randomly generated dungeons filled with all sorts of tricky traps and beasts, and this is where your friends come into play. It's up to them to kill you so they can take your place and earn their shot to crawl. The person that gains the most XP gets the chance to take you all on as the dungeon's great, hulking boss. 

Or, you can just play by yourself against AI. That works too. Just check out the trailer above for a taste of what the game's likely to throw at you.

Grab Crawl on the eShop now for £12.99/$14.99.
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 19 December 2017
