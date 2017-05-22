Destiny 2, Bungie's upcoming FPS sequel, almost certainly isn't going to come out on the Nintendo Switch

Bad news Guardians, it looks like Destiny 2 is unlikely to ever come out on the Nintendo Switch.
Speaking to IGN at the game's reveal last week, Mark Noseworthy, Destiny 2's project lead at Bungie, had the following to say when asked if the game would be hitting Nintendo's newest console.
"I think it's pretty unrealistic, given we're an online-only game, right? The Switch, because it's a portable - and I love my Switch, I've got Breath of the Wild here, I've got it with me."
"It's incredible, I love the console, but in terms of where it's at, I don't want leave anyone with the possibility of, like, 'it's a thing we'll consider, maybe next year.' There's no plans right now for Switch."
So there you go. It's looking very unlikely that we're going to get a big N version of Destiny 2 anytime soon. Which sort of makes sense, if you think about it. But at least he loves his Switch. We love ours too.