Bayonetta 3 has been revealed for Nintendo Switch

But if you're itching for more action sooner, Bayonetta 1 and 2 are also headed to Switch, slated for a February 18th release. Bayonetta 3 has no release date yet.



Among the many reveals during the night's Game Awards was a short tease for the gunboot-wearing witch's next adventure, Bayonetta 3.Not much is revealed in the cinematic teaser but the visuals certainly promise that the series' frenetic style, acrobatic action, and otherworldly foes will be back in full force in this Switch exclusive.