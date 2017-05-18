NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING Printable version | Send to a friend Nintendo give us an extended look at ARMS, Beta coming next week Deeper than you thought Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips Product: ARMS | Publisher: Nintendo For: Switch Tweet Clement Renaudin by



The following modes will be playable on launch day as per Nintendo's press release:

Fight – In this main multiplayer mode, two fighters battle against each other one-on-one to claim victory. During the fight, bombs and other healing items drop in, adding some strategic options to the proceedings.

Team Fight – In this mode, two players are attached by strings and must team up to battle another team of two. Attacks can hit allies, so watch out for friendly punches!

V-Ball – Similar to volleyball, but much more awesome. V-Ball is a sport that involves knocking an explosive ball into the opponent’s court.

Hoops – Grab opponents and shoot them into the net (or even dunk them for extra satisfaction) in this hard-core game of ARMS-style basketball.

Skillshot – Break as many targets as possible using the versatile powers of ARMS.

1-on-100 – Defeat 100 enemies in a row, one at a time, in this progressive battle mode.

ARMS Test & Training – In Test mode, players can try out randomized ARMS combinations, while Training lets them practice a number of varied drills.

That's quite a lot of modes! On top of that, you'll be able to lobby up with a maximum of 20 players and engage in 2vs2 and 1vs1 battles. Nintendo wants to keep the game fresh with new ARMS, fighters and stages coming in free updates.



You'll be able to test the game in the Global Testpunch coming May 27th and you can already download the test client on the Eshop right now.



