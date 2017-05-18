  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

Nintendo give us an extended look at ARMS, Beta coming next week

Deeper than you thought

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: ARMS | Publisher: Nintendo
For: Switch
 
Just as promised, the latest Nintendo Direct gave us quite the inside look on ARMS and we finally know the complete rooster and the entire selection of modes available from the start. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on


The following modes will be playable on launch day as per Nintendo's press release:
  • Fight – In this main multiplayer mode, two fighters battle against each other one-on-one to claim victory. During the fight, bombs and other healing items drop in, adding some strategic options to the proceedings.
  • Team Fight – In this mode, two players are attached by strings and must team up to battle another team of two. Attacks can hit allies, so watch out for friendly punches!
  • V-Ball – Similar to volleyball, but much more awesome. V-Ball is a sport that involves knocking an explosive ball into the opponent’s court.
  • Hoops – Grab opponents and shoot them into the net (or even dunk them for extra satisfaction) in this hard-core game of ARMS-style basketball.
  • Skillshot – Break as many targets as possible using the versatile powers of ARMS.
  • 1-on-100 – Defeat 100 enemies in a row, one at a time, in this progressive battle mode.
  • ARMS Test & Training – In Test mode, players can try out randomized ARMS combinations, while Training lets them practice a number of varied drills.

That's quite a lot of modes! On top of that, you'll be able to lobby up with a maximum of 20 players and engage in 2vs2 and 1vs1 battles. Nintendo wants to keep the game fresh with new ARMS, fighters and stages coming in free updates.

You'll be able to test the game in the Global Testpunch coming May 27th and you can already download the test client on the Eshop right now.

The game will be out on June 16th.
 
Clement Renaudin 18 May 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!