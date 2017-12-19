  • arrow
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - NEW RELEASE

PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE

60 Seconds!, the disaster-driven adventure game is now available on Nintendo Switch

Hold your nerve

Product: 60 Seconds | Developer: Robot Gentleman | Genre: Adventure  
Product: 60 Seconds | Developer: Robot Gentleman | Genre: Adventure
For: Switch   Also on: Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows Phone
 
60 Seconds Switch, thumbnail 1
It’ll be post-apocalyptic panicking galore from today, with Robot Gentlemen’s new darkly comedic adventure 60 Seconds! now available to download from the Nintendo Switch eShop. Tasking those brave enough to forage, scavenge, and rummage all they can manage in only a minute, for how many days will you be able to survive the end of the world?

Set within an alternate version of 1950s suburbia, 60 Seconds! is a classic-style adventure game where you’re forced to make many snap decisions just one minute at a time. “What supplies do you take?”, “which survival tips should you follow?”, and “who gets to eat tonight?” are just some of the questions you’ll soon ask yourself when faced with a 60 second rush through your procedurally generated house.



Under the threat of the nuclear apocalypse, the heat is always kept on. 60 Seconds! forces you through one post-apocalyptic conundrum after another, keeping you on your toes from house, to fallout shelter and back again, with an entirely new layout every time. As Ted, you used to be a typical family man, but now it’s time to prove your worth and embrace your natural survival skills.

The clock’s ticking, so get scavenging - 60 Seconds! is available to grace your Nintendo Switch screen now.
 
PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
Reviewer photo
Pocket Gamer staff  19 December 2017
