60 Seconds!, the disaster-driven adventure game is now available on Nintendo Switch

It’ll be post-apocalyptic panicking galore from today, with Robot Gentlemen’s new darkly comedic adventure 60 Seconds! now available to download from the Nintendo Switch eShop . Tasking those brave enough to forage, scavenge, and rummage all they can manage in only a minute, for how many days will you be able to survive the end of the world?Set within an alternate version of 1950s suburbia, 60 Seconds! is a classic-style adventure game where you’re forced to make many snap decisions just one minute at a time. “What supplies do you take?”, “which survival tips should you follow?”, and “who gets to eat tonight?” are just some of the questions you’ll soon ask yourself when faced with a 60 second rush through your procedurally generated house.Under the threat of the nuclear apocalypse, the heat is always kept on. 60 Seconds! forces you through one post-apocalyptic conundrum after another, keeping you on your toes from house, to fallout shelter and back again, with an entirely new layout every time. As Ted, you used to be a typical family man, but now it’s time to prove your worth and embrace your natural survival skills.The clock’s ticking, so get scavenging - 60 Seconds! is available to grace your Nintendo Switch screen now.