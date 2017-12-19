60 Seconds!, the disaster-driven adventure game is now available on Nintendo Switch

It’ll be post-apocalyptic panicking galore from today, with Robot Gentlemen’s new darkly comedic adventure 60 Seconds! now available to download from the Nintendo Switch eShop. Tasking those brave enough to forage, scavenge, and rummage all they can manage in only a minute, for how many days will you be able to survive the end of the world?
Set within an alternate version of 1950s suburbia, 60 Seconds! is a classic-style adventure game where you’re forced to make many snap decisions just one minute at a time. “What supplies do you take?”, “which survival tips should you follow?”, and “who gets to eat tonight?” are just some of the questions you’ll soon ask yourself when faced with a 60 second rush through your procedurally generated house.
Under the threat of the nuclear apocalypse, the heat is always kept on. 60 Seconds! forces you through one post-apocalyptic conundrum after another, keeping you on your toes from house, to fallout shelter and back again, with an entirely new layout every time. As Ted, you used to be a typical family man, but now it’s time to prove your worth and embrace your natural survival skills.
The clock’s ticking, so get scavenging - 60 Seconds! is available to grace your Nintendo Switch screen now.